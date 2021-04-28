Listen

The tracks "shed a different light on the songs," they explain.

Published: 10:27 pm, April 28, 2021

Citizen have released a new EP, 'Glass Mix 1'.

The first in a series of EPs, it features reimagined versions of songs from their recently-released fourth full-length 'Life In Your Glass World'.

Guitarist Nick Hamm says: "We’ve released 4 proper albums now, and so for this release, the Glass Mix 1 EP, we wanted to break out of the album format listening that people are used to and let people hear the songs in a different context. The alternative versions of the Life In Your Glass World tracks shed a different light on the songs and offer up a new way of listening. We’re excited for people to hear old and new songs in this new context.”

Give it a listen below.