Their new single 'I Want To Kill You' is pretty great.

Published: 2:14 pm, January 13, 2021

Citizen have announced their new album, 'Life In Your Glass World'.

Their fourth full-length, it's due for release on 26th March via Run For Cover Records, and was tracked in a studio vocalist Mat Kerekes built in his garage. The news arrives alongside their punchy new single 'I Want To Kill You', too.

Guitarist Nick Hamm says of their new 'doing it for themselves' ethos: "I don’t have a lot of regret but there have definitely been times when we felt powerless during the band’s existence. This time we really owned every part of the process. It’s easy to feel like you’re on autopilot when you’re in a band, but that’s not a good place to be this far into our existence. We consciously knew we wanted to break free."

The album's tracklisting reads:



1. Death Dance Approximately

2. I Want To Kill You

3. Blue Sunday

4. Thin Air

5. Call Your Bluff

6. Pedestal

7. Fight Beat

8. Black and Red

9. Glass World

10. Winter Buds

11. Edge of The World