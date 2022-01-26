Circa Survive have a new EP coming out next week

Coming soon

They're teasing it with new single 'Electric Moose'.

Published: 12:47 pm, January 26, 2022

Circa Survive have a new EP, 'A Dream About Death'.

The Philadelphia band's latest release follows on from 'A Dream About Love', and is due on 4th February via Rise Records preceded by new single 'Electric Moose'.

Vocalist Anthony Green says: "I really love this song. It actually came together after we were finished the writing process. The other songs were sent off to mastering already. This one came together very organically and we loved it so much we had to include it."

Check out 'Electric Moose' below.