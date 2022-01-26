Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Circa Survive have a new EP coming out next week

They're teasing it with new single 'Electric Moose'.
Published: 12:47 pm, January 26, 2022
Circa Survive have a new EP coming out next week

Circa Survive have a new EP, 'A Dream About Death'.

The Philadelphia band's latest release follows on from 'A Dream About Love', and is due on 4th February via Rise Records preceded by new single 'Electric Moose'.

Vocalist Anthony Green says: "I really love this song. It actually came together after we were finished the writing process. The other songs were sent off to mastering already. This one came together very organically and we loved it so much we had to include it."

Check out 'Electric Moose' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Turnstile have rescheduled a bunch of their European shows
NOBRO are teasing an upcoming EP with new single 'Bye Bye Baby'
Måneskin have postponed their European tour
Architects have announced a new live album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road'
Anxious: "The record has a strong emphasis on relationships and connections"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing