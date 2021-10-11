Circa Survive have a new EP coming later this month

Coming soon

Titled 'A Dream About Love', you can check out a new track 'Imposter Syndrome' now.

Published: 1:06 pm, October 11, 2021

Circa Survive have announced they've signed to Rise Records, and have a new release on the way imminently.

The band will release a new EP, 'A Dream About Love', on 22nd October.

They're also previewing the first track from it, 'Imposter Syndrome'. Vocalist Anthony Green explains: “This was the last song I wrote before I went into rehab two years ago. The song is about forgiveness and accountability and represents a sense of starting over for me. Scrapping the blueprints and building from scratch in every aspect of our life.”

The first new music from the band since 2017's 'The Amulet', you can check out 'Imposter Syndrome' below.