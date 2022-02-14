Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Chubby and the Gang have released a new three-track EP, 'Labour of Love'

They've a video for lead track 'Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)' too.
Published: 12:23 pm, February 15, 2022
Chubby and the Gang have released a new three-track EP, 'Labour of Love'

Chubby and the Gang have released a new three-track EP, 'Labour of Love'.

The new effort is available digitally now along with a video for lead track 'Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)', with a special picture disc 7" coming soon.

Frontman Charlie Manning Walker says of the song: "We had the idea to do a Valentine’s Day single and I sort of wanted to show all the angles of love. Warts and all. Quite often it’s not such a smooth experience. Can often feel scary and insane. So I wanted to write a bubblegum song about it but also show the duality of the emotion."

Watch the video for 'Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)' below, and find the full EP after the jump. The band tour the UK from 19th March.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Sprints have covered Wet Leg's breakout single, 'Chaise Longue'
cheerbleederz have dropped their new single 'cute as hell', from upcoming debut album 'even in jest'
Weatherstate: "'Never Better' is a pessimistic record, but finding good in what we're given"
Witch Fever have announced a London headline show for next month
Nine Inch Nails have announced two new UK dates for later this year
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing