They've a video for lead track 'Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)' too.

Published: 12:23 pm, February 15, 2022

Chubby and the Gang have released a new three-track EP, 'Labour of Love'.

The new effort is available digitally now along with a video for lead track 'Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)', with a special picture disc 7" coming soon.

Frontman Charlie Manning Walker says of the song: "We had the idea to do a Valentine’s Day single and I sort of wanted to show all the angles of love. Warts and all. Quite often it’s not such a smooth experience. Can often feel scary and insane. So I wanted to write a bubblegum song about it but also show the duality of the emotion."

Watch the video for 'Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)' below, and find the full EP after the jump. The band tour the UK from 19th March.