Chloe Moriondo is excited about a new crush in her latest single, 'I Want To Be With You'

Crush crush crush.

Published: 2:40 pm, August 21, 2020

Chloe Moriondo has released her new single, 'I Want To Be With You'.

Out today (Friday, 21st August) via Public Consumption Recording Co./Fueled By Ramen, it's the follow-up to the 17-year-old Detroit native's recent hit 'Manta Rays'.

"'I Want To Be With You' is a new rock chick song about a high school crush turnin’ into an Out Of High School crush!!!" she says. "It’s fun and just as cathartic as 'Manta Rays' was for me and I’m excited about it, hehe."

Give it a listen below, and catch her at the following rescheduled tour dates:



APRIL

20 Leeds, The Key Club

21 Glasgow, The Garage

22 Manchester, The Deaf Institute

24 London, The Garage

25Brighton, Patterns



JULY

11 Glasgow, TRNSMT festival (River Stage)