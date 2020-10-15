Subscribe to Upset
October 2020
Chino Moreno has been working on new Crosses material

"Now that the Deftones record is done and there's no touring really in the near future, I kinda have time to work on stuff so I'm definitely going to dig in and see where I can go with that."
Published: 10:48 am, October 15, 2020
Deftones' Chino Moreno has started work on new material for his other musical project, Crosses, according to a recent interview.

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting, Chino explained that he's "just moved into a new place a little over a month ago."

"I've been setting up my studio room in here," he continued. "I broke out some of that [unreleased] stuff from then, and I started working on it."

"Now that the Deftones record is done and there's no touring really in the near future, I kinda have time to work on stuff so I'm definitely going to dig in and see where I can go with that," he said.

Crosses - Chino's collab with Far guitarist Shaun Lopez and bassist Chuck Doom - released their self-titled debut back in 2014.

