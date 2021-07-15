Cherym have announced an upcoming EP with new single, 'We're Just Friends'

Watch

Published: 11:11 am, July 15, 2021

Cherym have announced their new EP, 'Hey Tori'.

Set for release on 30th September 2021 via Alcopop! Records, it features their recent single 'Listening To My Head', plus new 'un 'We're Just Friends', and will arrive ahead of their October tour with cheerbleederz.

Of the single, drummer Alannagh Doherty says: "This is a song we wrote after spending some time thinking about life and some of the positive aspects of it, like relationships we’ve had that we can look back on, or the relationships that have yet to come. It’s a cheesy tune about being in a very wholesome relationship with your soul mate (if you believe in that sorta stuff) and just finding who you want to be with.

"My girlfriend would sometimes say ‘so when are you writing a song about me?’ as a joke, but I think I took it too far and now she has a song about her lmao. There is a wee bit of irony in the title because in most wlw (woman-loving-woman) relationships - or any non-heteronormative relationships - people will always presume you’re ‘just friends’ so that’s where the idea came from."

OCTOBER

6 Paper Dress Vintage, London

7 The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

8 The Forum Basement, Tunbridge Wells

9 Twisterella, Middelsborough

10 Green Door Store, Brighton

11 The Boiler Room, Guilford

13 Le Pub, Newport

14 Heartbreakers, Southampton

15 Exchange, Bristol

16 Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh

17 The Hug and Pint, Glasgow