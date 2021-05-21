Subscribe to Upset
Cherym take inspiration from Dirty John with their new single, 'Listening To My Head'

They've announced some new tour dates too.
Published: 11:05 am, May 21, 2021
Cherym have shared their new single, 'Listening To My Head'.

Out now via Alcopop! Records, it arrives with news that the Northern Irish trio are going to tour the UK this October with cheerbleederz.

"This is a song we wrote after Hannah watched the Netflix series Dirty John," the band explain. "It’s written from the point of view of Betty Broderick, wife of Dan Broderick, a successful business man who used Betty to gain his success, tormented her life, left her penniless in the divorce settlement, took full custody of their children, and abused her throughout their relationship. In the end she ended up killing him...and his lover, but that’s beside the point. This is Betty’s song."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

OCTOBER
6 Paper Dress Vintage, London
7 The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham
8 The Forum Basement, Tunbridge Wells
9 Twisterella, Middelsborough
10 Green Door Store, Brighton
11 The Boiler Room, Guilford
13 Le Pub, Newport
14 Heartbreakers, Southampton
15 Exchange, Bristol
16 Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh
17 The Hug and Pint, Glasgow

