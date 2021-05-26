Chelsea Wolfe has shared her Wonder Woman-inspired track, 'Diana'

Listen

It's from the upcoming 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack.

Published: 2:47 pm, May 26, 2021

Chelsea Wolfe has shared 'Diana' from the upcoming 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack.

The song - inspired by Wonder Woman - features on the comic-adjacent release alongside previous drops, Maria Brink’s 'Meet Me In The Fire (Feat. Andy Biersack)' and Mastodon’s 'Forged By Neron'.

“It has been such an honour and delight to be involved in this whole project, from contributing a song to the soundtrack, to voicing Wonder Woman for the DC Comics Sonic Metalverse episodes. I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story - her strength and perspective,” says Wolfe.

“There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to do. I picked up on this intimate energy between them that felt almost romantic, but more just like two old friends who have an understanding between them - a moment of comfort and respite amongst all the fighting and chaos. I ended up writing this song about that encounter. Working with Tyler Bates on ‘Diana’ was a great experience. He’s obviously so killer at creating music that feels like the soundtrack to your own movie, so between him and my co-producer Ben Chisholm there was this elevated sonic landscape surrounding the song that just brought it to a different level.”

Check it out below. The soundtrack will be released on 18th June digitally, and 16th July physically.