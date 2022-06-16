Subscribe to Upset
Listen

"This song is about letting go of an abusive relationship," they explain.
Published: 2:43 pm, June 16, 2022
cheerbleederz have shared their new single, ‘notes app apologies’.

It's a cut from the trio's upcoming debut album 'even in jest', set for release 27th July via Alcopop! Records.

Commenting on the track, the band say: “This song is about letting go of an abusive relationship. There’s a lot of fear and doubt that comes with separating yourself from somebody who manipulates you, and it leaves behind feelings of anger, as well as guilt and doubt. You end up questioning everything while simultaneously harbouring a lot of resentment for the person who treated you that way. We wanted this song to feel cathartic and unapologetic—it ultimately feels very healing.”

Check it out below.

