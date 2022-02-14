cheerbleederz have dropped their new single 'cute as hell', from upcoming debut album 'even in jest'

Listen

Their first full-length is coming this summer.

Published: 5:38 pm, February 14, 2022

cheerbleederz have announced their debut album, 'even in jest'.

Due this summer via Alcopop! Records, the news arrives alongside lead cut 'cute as hell' - the trio's first new material since 2020 single ‘sometimes i cry at work’.

"We are so excited to share our debut album this year!" state the band. "It feels like a long time coming, as we started working on it in lockdown in 2020, writing, rehearsing, and recording in the pockets of time when we could. It further bonded us at a time where being creative and having a collective output became more important than ever. These are our favourite batch of songs yet—full of character, hope, energy, misery, introspection and rage, we wanted to write complex songs that reflected our complex selves!"

Of the single, they add: "It was hard to choose a first single, but releasing ‘cute as hell’ on Valentine’s Day felt right. It’s an anti-commercial ode to fancying somebody and having no idea what’s going on in their head. It’s also about how scary love is, because you have to give up control and surrender yourself to this tidal wave of impulsive emotion. When we were working on the album, ‘cute as hell’ was literally the last song we wrote; the lyrics are playfully ironic and also have a constant kind of manic energy that definitely stems from the deep, restless depths of the pandemic."

Check out the new track below.