Watch

It's a cut from their recent EP.

Published: 12:03 am, May 01, 2020

cheerbleederz have dropped a new video for ‘sometimes i cry at work’.

Filmed during self-isolation, it's a cut from the band's second EP 'lobotany', out now via Alcopop! Records.

“‘sometimes i cry at work’ focuses on someone who is at war with themselves and has extreme fluctuations of confidence," they explain. "It's the internal conversation to try and find the truth of what you really want and how sometimes that truth can be really hard to find.

"It speaks to a feeling of inadequacy and imposter syndrome that can plague you and prevent you from achieving what you want to achieve. When we play it, we really channel that frustration and defiance in Sophie's lyrics — it's an empowering song for us!”

Give it a watch below.