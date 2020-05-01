Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

cheerbleederz have dropped a new video for ‘sometimes i cry at work’, filmed during self-isolation

It's a cut from their recent EP.
Published: 12:03 am, May 01, 2020
cheerbleederz have dropped a new video for ‘sometimes i cry at work’, filmed during self-isolation

cheerbleederz have dropped a new video for ‘sometimes i cry at work’.

Filmed during self-isolation, it's a cut from the band's second EP 'lobotany', out now via Alcopop! Records.

“‘sometimes i cry at work’ focuses on someone who is at war with themselves and has extreme fluctuations of confidence," they explain. "It's the internal conversation to try and find the truth of what you really want and how sometimes that truth can be really hard to find. 

"It speaks to a feeling of inadequacy and imposter syndrome that can plague you and prevent you from achieving what you want to achieve. When we play it, we really channel that frustration and defiance in Sophie's lyrics — it's an empowering song for us!”

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out the first episode of Beartooth's new web series, 'Beartooth: Re-Live at Home'
Black Peaks, Employed to Serve and more are taking part in a new fundraising initiative for bands with cancelled tours
Protest the Hero are going to release a new album this summer
About to Break: Reminders
Dance Gavin Dance: "The only thing that we have to concentrate on is keeping it fresh"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing