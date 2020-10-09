Check out Yungblud's brand new track, 'Cotton Candy'

Listen

It's the fourth to be debuted from new album 'Weird!'

Published: 10:27 pm, October 09, 2020

Yungblud has shared a brand new single, 'Cotton Candy'.

The track is the latest to be lifted from his forthcoming second album 'Weird', which is set to arrive on 13th November via Locomotion / Polydor Records.

It's the fourth to be debuted from the record, following up on the already released ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’, ‘Weird!’ and ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

“‘Cotton Candy’ is about sexual liberation,” Yungblud explains. “To me sex and sexuality is about freedom and the idea that you can to lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are. Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now.

“This song is so important to me because I see and speak to my fan base, facing insecurities around sexual interaction and I want to let them know that it is ok to be EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE and have the right to unconditionally love who they want and be loved in return.”

You can check out 'Cotton Candy' below.