Check out Wild Pink's new single 'Pacific City'

Published: 9:32 pm, February 16, 2021

Wild Pink are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Pacific City'.

It's a cut from 'A Billion Little Lights'. The follow-up to 2018's 'Yolk In The Fur', the full-length is the band's first with Toronto-based label Royal Mountain Records, and is due on 19th February.

Frontman John Ross says: "Pacific City is named after the city in Oregon and I was watching Heat a lot while writing it. I wanted to write a few songs with a conventional song structure on this album and this was one of them - we spent a lot of time on the drum tones and used a Yamaha RX21 drum machine. The song is about time passing and realizing you’re not the same person you used to be."



Check it out below.