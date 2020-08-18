Check out 'We Prefer Indoors' from Into It. Over It.'s new album

Listen

There's a video too.

Published: 9:49 pm, August 18, 2020

Into It. Over It. have released a new song, 'We Prefer Indoors'.

It's a track from new album 'Figure Out', due on 18th September, and there's a video too, which follows a day in the life of the band as they prepare for a pretty odd gig.

“It’s about trying to make peace with poor decisions that I’ve made,” Evan Weiss says of the song, “and how I can try to reconcile as much as I can, and what I can’t reconcile, how I’m going to cope with that moving forward, and what I can do to be better to the people around me.”

Give it a watch below.