Check out the noir-style animated video for Creeper's latest track 'Be My End'

It's the opening track of their forthcoming album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void'.

Published: 1:33 pm, June 18, 2020

Upset cover-stars Creeper have shared the opening track of their forthcoming album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void'.

Titled 'Be My End', it comes alongside a Marco Pavone directed crime noir-style animated video, which you can check out below.

Frontman Will Gould explains: “‘Be My End’ is the opening song on our new album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’. Thematically it introduces the ‘apocalyptic romance’ that the album deals in. The music video marks the first time the band have used animation to tell its story. Calvary Falls is realised in its full glory as our narrative hurtles towards its conclusion. This is the band in a way you’ve never seen it before.”

The follow up to debut 'Eternity, In Your Arms', 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void' is set to arrive on 31st July.