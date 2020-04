Watch

They're airing live footage every week for a month.

Published: 11:58 pm, April 30, 2020

Beartooth have launched a new weekly web series.

Beartooth: Re-Live at Home will feature filmed sets from Oberhausen and London during The Disease Tour, aired every Thursday at 6pm GMT (1pm. ET), with the first episode out today (30th April) - give it a watch below.

The schedule of episodes is as follows:



4/30: "Sick of Me" — Live in Oberhausen

5/7: "Manipulation" — Live in Oberhausen

5/14: "The Lines" — Live In London

5/21: "Disease" — Live In London