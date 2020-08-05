Check out Narrow Head's new video for 'Hard To Swallow'

Watch

Their new album's only a few weeks away.

Published: 10:27 pm, August 05, 2020

Narrow Head have shared a new video for 'Hard To Swallow'.

A cut from their second album '12th House Rock', which will be released on 28th August via Holy Roar, vocalist/guitarist Jacob Duarte says it “was inspired by Helmet and Quickness era Bad Brains.”

“A lot of the record was made in the late hours and early morning,” he adds. ”Those quiet moments alone when utter silence and my self-medication made it impossible to escape from my own thoughts. It was also from a specific time when I didn’t take care of myself and made bad decisions in all aspects of my life. These songs were a way out, temporarily anyway.”

Give it a watch below.