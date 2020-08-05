Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Check out Narrow Head's new video for 'Hard To Swallow'

Their new album's only a few weeks away.
Published: 10:27 pm, August 05, 2020
Check out Narrow Head's new video for 'Hard To Swallow'

Narrow Head have shared a new video for 'Hard To Swallow'.

A cut from their second album '12th House Rock', which will be released on 28th August via Holy Roar, vocalist/guitarist Jacob Duarte says it “was inspired by Helmet and Quickness era Bad Brains.”

“A lot of the record was made in the late hours and early morning,” he adds. ”Those quiet moments alone when utter silence and my self-medication made it impossible to escape from my own thoughts. It was also from a specific time when I didn’t take care of myself and made bad decisions in all aspects of my life. These songs were a way out, temporarily anyway.”

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Fontaines D.C. have added four more shows to next year's headline tour
Year Of The Knife: "Our music is based in reality, no bullshit"
Bully are teasing 'Sugaregg' with 'Hours and Hours', a song for Alicia Bognanno's mum
PUP have shared a cover of one of their favourite songs, Grandaddy’s 'A.M. 180'
The Menzingers are going to release a reimagined version of their album 'Hello Exile'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing