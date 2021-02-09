Check out Drones latest offering, 'Live & Let Live'

Subscribe to Upset
It's the latest taster of their forthcoming album 'Our Hell Is Right Here', set for release on Friday (12th February).
Published: 5:04 pm, February 09, 2021
Drones have debuted a brand new single, the latest taster of their forthcoming album 'Our Hell Is Right Here', set for release on Friday (12th February).

Titled 'Live & Let Live', Drones vocalist Lois McDougall explains: “Live & Let Live is for anyone who has ever felt trapped in their own skin. We’re all born with unique bodies. We don’t have a say in what they’re going to look like, yet for some reason, we’ve built a society where we’re judged based on our appearance - The colour of our skin, our height, our hair colour, our sex, our body shape. Try to see past what’s been drilled into you by people’s contrived views. We have to actively work to fight those deeply ingrained preconceptions because we are all unique, and most of us have felt the damage of unfounded opinion in some way.”

You can check out 'Live & Let Live' below.

