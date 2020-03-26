Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Check out a taster of Run The Jewels new album 'RTJ4', "Ooh La La'

It follows hot on the heels of the first taster Yankee And The Brave, which dropped only a few days ago.
Published: 8:00 am, March 26, 2020
Check out a taster of Run The Jewels new album 'RTJ4', "Ooh La La'

Run The Jewels have dropped another new track from their forthcoming album 'RTJ4'.

Titled 'Ooh La La', it features Greg Nice and DJ Premier, and follows hot on the heels of the first taster Yankee And The Brave, which dropped only a few days ago.

"Like every album we've done, 'RTJ4' will be available inall the normal places but also as a free download," El-P tweeted. "This is for anyone who doesn't feel like they have a budget for music right now or for anyone who isn't sure they fuck with us yet."

Run The Jewels were supposed to be opening for Rage Against The Machine as part of a world tour kicking off next week. Those plans have been pulled, however, due to the spread of coronavirus.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Bring Me The Horizon are sharing videos from isolation
Here's another new All Time Low banger, 'Melancholy Kaleidoscope'
Orchards have released a new session video for their "anthem of hope and validation", 'Magical Thinking'
Enter Shikari are going to take their album on the road for a huge end of year tour
Social Animals have shared a new video for their new break-up anthem, 'Get Over It'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing