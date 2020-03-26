Check out a taster of Run The Jewels new album 'RTJ4', "Ooh La La'

Listen

Published: 8:00 am, March 26, 2020

Run The Jewels have dropped another new track from their forthcoming album 'RTJ4'.

Titled 'Ooh La La', it features Greg Nice and DJ Premier, and follows hot on the heels of the first taster Yankee And The Brave, which dropped only a few days ago.

"Like every album we've done, 'RTJ4' will be available inall the normal places but also as a free download," El-P tweeted. "This is for anyone who doesn't feel like they have a budget for music right now or for anyone who isn't sure they fuck with us yet."

Run The Jewels were supposed to be opening for Rage Against The Machine as part of a world tour kicking off next week. Those plans have been pulled, however, due to the spread of coronavirus.