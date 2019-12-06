Subscribe to Upset
December 2019 / January 2020
Check out a new live version of IDLES' 'GREAT'

It's from their new live album 'A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan' which is out today on Partisan Records.
Published: 10:37 pm, December 06, 2019
IDLES have shared a brand new live version of 'GREAT', taken from their new live album 'A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan' which is out today on Partisan Records.

Speaking about the live album and its contents, vocalist Joe Talbot says, "Our show at Bataclan was the end of a very long journey for us. On that tour we learnt so much about ourselves, each other and the audiences we have grown with over the past 10 years. That show was nothing short of catharsis and nothing more than love. We love what we do and the people who have carried us here, there was no hiding that at Bataclan and we are so very grateful that the moment was captured in all its glory, love and fatigue. Long live the open minded and long live the moment."

You can check out the new clip for 'GREAT' below.

