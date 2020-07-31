Check out a lyric video for Knuckle Puck's latest new offering 'What Took You So Long?'

Watch

It's taken from their forthcoming album '20/20'.

Published: 1:23 pm, July 31, 2020

Knuckle Puck have debuted a lyric video for 'What Took You So Long?', the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming album '20/20'.

"Sometimes the search for peace can bring you even further from it," explains vocalist Nick Casasanto. "Writing this song helped me learn how to let go and simply be the vehicle for my own thoughts."

It follows up on the previously shared 'Breathe', 'RSVP' and 'Tune You Out'.

"Not every song has to be an existential journey," Casasanto says of '20/20'. "We went into this album wanting to make people feel good about who they are and not upset about who they aren't. There's so much to be angry about right now, and rather than contribute to it, we wanted to give people a reason to feel good. I want people to want to listen to this record."

You can check out the lyric video for 'What Took You So Long?'. '20/20' is set to arrive on 18th September via Rise Records.