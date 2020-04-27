Check out a brand new PUP track, ‘Anaphylaxis’

Watch

It's their first new material of 2020, following up on last year's album 'Morbid Stuff'.

Published: 8:40 pm, April 27, 2020

Former Upset cover stars PUP have shared their first new material of 2020.



Following up on last year's 'Morbid Stuff' album, the Toronto quartet have delivered a brand new track, ‘Anaphylaxis’.



“I got the idea for the song when I was at my partner’s cottage and her cousin got stung by a bee and his whole head started to swell up,” explains singer Stefan Babcock. “His wife, although she was concerned, also thought it was pretty hilarious and started making fun of him even as they were headed to the hospital. He ended up being totally fine, but it was just funny to watch him freaking out and her just lighting him up at the same time. It reminded me of all the times I’ve started panicking for whatever reason and was convinced I was dying and the world was ending and no one would take me seriously. In retrospect, I always find those overreactions pretty funny. So we wrote a goofy song about being a hypochondriac and tried to make our guitars sound like bees at the beginning of it.”



The track comes alongside a claymation video shot by Callum Scott-Dyson. You can check it out below.