Chase Atlantic nod to Tarantino with their new video for 'OHMAMI'

The track features on the band's latest album 'Beauty In Death'.
Published: 10:47 am, August 13, 2021
Chase Atlantic have released a new self-directed video for their single 'OHMAMI'.

A press release explains: "Taking viewers through a Tarantino-inspired story reminiscent of movies like Blow and Wolf of Wall Street and everyone’s favorite video game GTA Vice City, the music video showcases Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave and Christian Anthony in their most creative roles to date."

The track features on the band's latest album 'Beauty In Death', released earlier this year via Fearless Records.

"It's the type of song that allows you to really feel yourself, to actually feel alive," the band explain. "Yet, at the same time, it provides an escape from reality. Even if it's just momentarily, you can feel the effect of the song lingering in the brain like audible drugs."

Give the clip a watch below.

