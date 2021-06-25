Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Catch the band live in the UK later this summer.
Published: 10:38 am, June 25, 2021
Chase Atlantic have dropped their new single 'OHMAMI'.

It arrives ahead of their set at new London festival Alt-LDN on 30th August, alongside Architects, Machine Gun Kelly, Bob Vylan and loads more.

"It's the type of song that allows you to really feel yourself, to actually feel alive," the band explain. "Yet, at the same time, it provides an escape from reality. Even if it's just momentarily, you can feel the effect of the song lingering in the brain like audible drugs."

Check out the new track below.

