Chase Atlantic have shared their new single, 'Molly'

It's about relationship uncertainty. 
Published: 10:09 pm, October 08, 2020
Chase Atlantic have shared their new single, 'Molly'.

The song marks the trio's - Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave and Christian Anthony - signing with Fearless Records, and precedes news of an upcoming album.

The band explain: “There comes a time in nearly everyone’s life where they have to make the difficult decision of whether to hold on to a deteriorating relationship, or let it go, even though it's the thing they love most.

"Love, whether it be for another person or a chemical compound, is constantly an uphill battle. At the end of the day it’s up to us to decide whether or not that battle is truly one worth fighting.

"That being said; in some situations you just have to simply cut your losses and walk away. I hope we can still be friends.”

Give it a listen below.

