Chase Atlantic have released a new single and lyric video, 'Empty'.
It's a track from the band's just-announced new album, 'Beauty In Death'. Due on 5th March, it marks the Los Angeles-based, Australian-born band's third full-length following their 2017 self-titled debut, and 2019's 'Phases'.
The band also have a livestream event booked in for Saturday 20th February at 12pm PST/3pm EST / 8pm GMT, performing some of their biggest hits, as well as the first-ever performances of new material.
Check out 'Empty' below, and read more from the band in the March issue of Upset.
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.