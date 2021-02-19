Subscribe to Upset
March 2021
Watch

Chase Atlantic have released a new single and lyric video, 'Empty'

They've got a livestream coming up this weekend.
Published: 11:16 am, February 19, 2021
Chase Atlantic have released a new single and lyric video, 'Empty'

Chase Atlantic have released a new single and lyric video, 'Empty'.

It's a track from the band's just-announced new album, 'Beauty In Death'. Due on 5th March, it marks the Los Angeles-based, Australian-born band's third full-length following their 2017 self-titled debut, and 2019's 'Phases'.

The band also have a livestream event booked in for Saturday 20th February at 12pm PST/3pm EST / 8pm GMT, performing some of their biggest hits, as well as the first-ever performances of new material.

Check out 'Empty' below, and read more from the band in the March issue of Upset.

