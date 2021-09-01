Subscribe to Upset
Chase Atlantic have teamed up with Maggie Lindemann for a new take on 'OHMAMI'

The original version arrived earlier this year.
Published: 11:43 am, September 01, 2021
Chase Atlantic have teamed up with Maggie Lindemann for a new version of their recent single 'OHMAMI'.

“Working with Maggie Lindemann was a pleasant surprise that transpired through social media; it was a new and exciting approach for us in terms of modern collaboration,” the trio explain.

“From the moment we started creating ‘OHMAMI’ we believed that a female vocal would complement the track significantly. Once we heard Maggie’s verse we were immediately taken back by her understanding of our sound and the way we create our music. To put it simply, Maggie completely understood the assignment. A+.”

Maggie adds: “When Chase Atlantic DM-d me asking if I wanted to collaborate on a new version of OHMAMI — I was hyped. I was a fan of the original and was excited to do something a lil' different on the track.”

Check it out below.

