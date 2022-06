On the road

They've also a pop-up store planned for spring.

Published: 10:59 am, June 07, 2022

Chase Atlantic have announced a show at London's Brixton Academy.

The date will take place on 13th January 2023, with tickets on general sale from Friday 10th June at 10am BST.

They'll also host a special one-day-only pop-up shop on Wednesday 8th June at Brixton Market, London, with exclusive limited edition merchandise, and a band appearance from 5pm - 7pm.

A deluxe edition of their latest album, 'Beauty In Death', is also out now.