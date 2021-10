Listen

It follows up on last month's new take on previous single 'OHMAMI', featuring a new guest spot from Maggie Lindemann.

Published: 10:03 am, October 14, 2021

Chase Atlantic have shared a brand new single.

Titled 'Escort', it comes after a week's worth of sold-out shows, and follows up on last month's new take on previous single 'OHMAMI', featuring a new guest spot from Maggie Lindemann.

You can check out 'Escort' below.