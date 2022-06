On the road

Published: 11:07 am, June 10, 2022

Chase Atlantic have announced a second show at London's Brixton Academy.

The date will take place on 12th January 2023 ahead of the original now-sold-out show the following day. Tickets are on sale now.

The news follows their special one-day-only pop-up shop at Brixton Market, London on Wednesday, which featured exclusive limited edition merchandise, and a band appearance.

A deluxe edition of their latest album, 'Beauty In Death', is also out now.