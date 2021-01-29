Coming soon

The news arrives alongside new single 'Slide', too.

Published: 5:19 pm, January 29, 2021

Chase Atlantic have announced their new album, 'Beauty In Death'.

Due on 5th March, it marks the Los Angeles-based, Australian-born band's third full-length following their 2017 self-titled debut, and 2019's 'Phases'. The news arrives alongside new single 'Slide', too.

“Slide delves into a metaphoric, yet very personal realm filled with chaos, danger and brutal honesty," they explain. "Living such a fast-paced, reckless lifestyle is bound to come with negative consequences, but nonetheless with the right amount of daring confidence and the ability to bounce back no matter the circumstance; it will always be just that for Chase Atlantic - a lifestyle."

