Check out Charlie Simpson's new single, 'All The Best'

Published: 9:44 am, March 18, 2022

Charlie Simpson has shared a new single, 'All The Best'.

The track comes ahead of the release of a new solo album, 'Hope Is A Drug', set to land on 15th April - his third solo release following up on 2011's 'Young Pligrin' and 2014's 'Long Road Home'.

Charlie says, “Everyone has been touched by the feeling of hope. It’s fascinating how the human psyche has the endless capacity for optimism as a mechanism for overcoming adversity. The effects of hope are like a powerful drug, and it’s inspired me to return to the theme time and time again in my lyrics.”

The majority of the new record was self-produced at Charlie's own recordings studio, which he built from scratch during lockdown.

You can check out 'All The Best' below. Charlie Simpson is set to hit the road next month - find the dates after the jump.