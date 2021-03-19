Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Chapel have released a new cut from their upcoming EP, check out 'WOW'

"This song is about being led on."
Published: 12:17 pm, March 19, 2021
Chapel have released a new cut from their upcoming EP.

Four-song effort 'Room Service' will arrive on 23rd April via Rise Records, preceded by new single 'WOW'.

The new music was produced and engineered by the band – Carter Hardin (vocals/guitar/keys) and Kortney Grinwis (drums) – mixed by Matt Huber (Nightly, joan), and mastered by Sam Moses (Smallpools, Nightly).

"Kortney & I wrote ‘WOW’ last summer," says Carter Hardin. "This song is about being led on and continuing to let it happen because you’ve got nothin’ better to do. It’s a self-aware and fun concept that we hope others can identify with."

Check out 'WOW' below.

