Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Chapel are back with their new alt-pop gem, 'First Love'

It arrives with news of a new EP, too.
Published: 11:37 am, February 12, 2021
Chapel are back with their new alt-pop gem, 'First Love'

Chapel have announced a new EP.

Four-song effort 'Room Service' will arrive on 23rd April via Rise Records, preceded by lead single 'First Love' - just in time for Valentine's, eh?

The new music was produced and engineered by the band – Carter Hardin (vocals/guitar/keys) and Kortney Grinwis (drums) – mixed by Matt Huber (Nightly, joan), and mastered by Sam Moses (Smallpools, Nightly).

The duo explain: "Sometimes in the back of your head you hope you and your first love work out. If not at the beginning maybe later in the future. Most of the time the reality is it doesn’t ever work out and although it doesn’t you both will always share this weird bond together. This song explores that pain and acceptance."

Check out 'First Love' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Jynx have inked a deal with 333 Wreckords Crew for their huge new single and video, 'All In Caskets'
Merci have released a spooky video for their new single, 'Haunt Me'
Slowly Slowly have teamed-up with Yours Truly for new single 'First Love'
Tigers Jaw are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'New Detroit'
Glitterer has shared the title-track from his new album, 'Life Is Not A Lesson'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing