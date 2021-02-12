Chapel are back with their new alt-pop gem, 'First Love'

Watch

It arrives with news of a new EP, too.

Published: 11:37 am, February 12, 2021

Chapel have announced a new EP.

Four-song effort 'Room Service' will arrive on 23rd April via Rise Records, preceded by lead single 'First Love' - just in time for Valentine's, eh?

The new music was produced and engineered by the band – Carter Hardin (vocals/guitar/keys) and Kortney Grinwis (drums) – mixed by Matt Huber (Nightly, joan), and mastered by Sam Moses (Smallpools, Nightly).

The duo explain: "Sometimes in the back of your head you hope you and your first love work out. If not at the beginning maybe later in the future. Most of the time the reality is it doesn’t ever work out and although it doesn’t you both will always share this weird bond together. This song explores that pain and acceptance."

Check out 'First Love' below.