Chapel have released their new single 'Mushy Gushy', alongside a new video shot during lockdown

Animated pals.
Published: 11:40 am, May 31, 2020
Carter Hardin (vocals/guitar/keys) explains: “‘Mushy Gushy’ is a song that celebrates the honeymoon phase of a new relationship. A time where logic is out the window and emotions take control.”

The video was created by animator and director Peter Ferris Rosati, and it sees the duo embarking on a fun new friendship - give it a watch below.

'Mushy Gushy' and their 2019 single 'Friends' are the band’s first new singles since debut EP, 'Sunday Brunch'.

