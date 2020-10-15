Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Chamber have shared a new video for 'Numb (Transfuse)'

Their album's coming next week.
Published: 5:45 pm, October 15, 2020
Chamber have shared a new video for 'Numb (Transfuse)'.

Following on from recent single 'Visions of Hostility', it's the latest taster from the Nashville band's upcoming full-length 'Cost of Sacrifice', out 23rd October via Pure Noise Records.

“We finished writing ‘Numb (Transfuse)’ pretty last minute in the studio,” says guitarist Gabe Manuel. “We had all the individual parts written already, but Randy LeBoeuf helped us bring the general arrangement of the song together. Lyrically, this song is a pretty vivid summary of the similar things that every member of the band was going through at the time, and it’s one of my favourites on the record.”

Check out 'Numb (Transfuse)' below.

