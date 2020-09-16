Subscribe to Upset
Listen

Chamber are teasing their debut album with new single 'Visions Of Hostility'

Their full-length is due next month.
Published: 11:01 am, September 16, 2020
Chamber are teasing their debut album with new single 'Visions Of Hostility'

Chamber are teasing their debut album with new single 'Visions of Hostility'.

The huge new track appears on the Nashville band's upcoming full-length 'Cost of Sacrifice', out 23rd October via Pure Noise Records.

A press release explains of the imminent release: "Angry, ferocious, mournful and at times blissfully melodic, Chamber deal in devilish speed and frantic nervosa, without sacrificing unrelenting heaviness. Emotional confessions abound in the lyrics, with a plainspoken examination of trauma and personal upheaval, befitting the music."

Check out 'Visions Of Hostility' below.

