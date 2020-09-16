Chamber are teasing their debut album with new single 'Visions of Hostility'.
The huge new track appears on the Nashville band's upcoming full-length 'Cost of Sacrifice', out 23rd October via Pure Noise Records.
A press release explains of the imminent release: "Angry, ferocious, mournful and at times blissfully melodic, Chamber deal in devilish speed and frantic nervosa, without sacrificing unrelenting heaviness. Emotional confessions abound in the lyrics, with a plainspoken examination of trauma and personal upheaval, befitting the music."
Check out 'Visions Of Hostility' below.