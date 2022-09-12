Subscribe to Upset
Cavetown has announced a new UK tour and a new album

News of the album comes alongside a brand new track, ‘1994’.
Published: 2:29 pm, September 12, 2022
Cavetown has announced a new batch of UK dates and a new album.

‘worm food’ is set for release on 4th November, and the new shows follow up on an already announced trio of dates this coming November at London’s Eventim Apollo, Belfast Ulster Hall and Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

The new run kicks off at Brighton Dome on 14th February, before calling off in Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Cambridge.

The dates read:

NOVEMBER
5 – London, Eventim Apollo (SOLD OUT)
7 – Belfast, Ulster Hall (SOLD OUT)
8 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

FEBRUARY 2023 – JUST ADDED
14 – Brighton, Dome
15 – Leeds, O2 Academy
16 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
18 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
19 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
22 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

News of the album comes alongside a brand new track, ‘1994’ - check it out below.

