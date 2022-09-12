Cavetown has announced a new UK tour and a new album

Coming soon

Published: 2:29 pm, September 12, 2022

Cavetown has announced a new batch of UK dates and a new album.

‘worm food’ is set for release on 4th November, and the new shows follow up on an already announced trio of dates this coming November at London’s Eventim Apollo, Belfast Ulster Hall and Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

The new run kicks off at Brighton Dome on 14th February, before calling off in Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Cambridge.

The dates read:



NOVEMBER

5 – London, Eventim Apollo (SOLD OUT)

7 – Belfast, Ulster Hall (SOLD OUT)

8 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre



FEBRUARY 2023 – JUST ADDED

14 – Brighton, Dome

15 – Leeds, O2 Academy

16 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

18 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

19 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

22 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange



News of the album comes alongside a brand new track, ‘1994’ - check it out below.