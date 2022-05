On the road

Tickets are on sale from 10am on 1st June.

Published: 11:19 am, May 31, 2022

Cassyette has booked a UK headline tour for September.

The dates follow the release of three new tracks last week, and the news that she'll release her debut project later this year.

The tour will visit:



SEPTEMBER

9 Cathouse, Glasgow

12 Cwlb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

14 Leadmill, Sheffield

15 Academy 3, Manchester

19 Engine Rooms, Southampton

20 O2 Academy Islington, London