Cassyette has announced a new headline tour for 2023

Cassyette has announced a new headline tour.
The run will take place next spring, kicking off on 10th March in Liverpool as part of an eight-date UK stint before heading to France, Germany and beyond.
This European tour will be one of the first chances for fans to hear Cassyette perform tracks off her debut mixtape, 'Sad Girl' out 10th November, live. Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 28th October.
The details are:
MARCH
10 Hangar 34 - Liverpool, UK
12 O2 Academy 2 - Birmingham, UK
13 Chalk - Brighton, UK
15 Stylus - Leeds, UK
16 Riverside - Newcastle, UK
18 Garage - Glasgow, UK
20 Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK
22 Electric Ballroom - London, UK
26 La Boule Noire - Paris, France
28 Luxor - Cologne, Germany
29 Lido - Berlin, Germany
31 Headcrash - Hamburg, Germany
APRIL
01 Café Lesse - Prague, Czech Republic
03 Fierwerk - Munich, Germany
04 Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland
06 Circolo Magnolia - Milan, Italy