Cassyette has announced a new headline tour for 2023

Published: 5:38 pm, October 26, 2022

Cassyette has announced a new headline tour.

The run will take place next spring, kicking off on 10th March in Liverpool as part of an eight-date UK stint before heading to France, Germany and beyond.

This European tour will be one of the first chances for fans to hear Cassyette perform tracks off her debut mixtape, 'Sad Girl' out 10th November, live. Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 28th October.

The details are:



MARCH

10 Hangar 34 - Liverpool, UK

12 O2 Academy 2 - Birmingham, UK

13 Chalk - Brighton, UK

15 Stylus - Leeds, UK

16 Riverside - Newcastle, UK

18 Garage - Glasgow, UK

20 Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

22 Electric Ballroom - London, UK

26 La Boule Noire - Paris, France

28 Luxor - Cologne, Germany

29 Lido - Berlin, Germany

31 Headcrash - Hamburg, Germany



APRIL

01 Café Lesse - Prague, Czech Republic

03 Fierwerk - Munich, Germany

04 Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland

06 Circolo Magnolia - Milan, Italy