Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Witch Fever, Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift and more.
Order a copy
November 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Cassyette has announced a new headline tour for 2023

Her debut mixtape, 'Sad Girl', is out 10th November.
Published: 5:38 pm, October 26, 2022
Cassyette has announced a new headline tour for 2023

Cassyette has announced a new headline tour.

The run will take place next spring, kicking off on 10th March in Liverpool as part of an eight-date UK stint before heading to France, Germany and beyond.

This European tour will be one of the first chances for fans to hear Cassyette perform tracks off her debut mixtape, 'Sad Girl' out 10th November, live. Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 28th October.

The details are:

MARCH
10 Hangar 34 - Liverpool, UK
12 O2 Academy 2 - Birmingham, UK
13 Chalk - Brighton, UK
15 Stylus - Leeds, UK
16 Riverside - Newcastle, UK
18 Garage - Glasgow, UK
20 Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK
22 Electric Ballroom - London, UK
26 La Boule Noire - Paris, France
28 Luxor - Cologne, Germany
29 Lido - Berlin, Germany
31 Headcrash - Hamburg, Germany

APRIL
01 Café Lesse - Prague, Czech Republic
03 Fierwerk - Munich, Germany
04 Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland
06 Circolo Magnolia - Milan, Italy

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Boston Manor have planned some special UK headline shows for December
Crawlers have shared 'Hang Me Like Jesus' from their new mixtape
Sløtface are back with a new single, 'Happy'
Pale Waves have shared a new video for 'Unwanted'
Sound City Festival has confirmed the first batch of artists for 2023
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing