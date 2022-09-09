Subscribe to Upset
Cassyette has released her new single, 'September Rain'

She's also announced her ‘Sad Girl’ mixtape.
Published: 3:20 pm, September 09, 2022
Cassyette has released her new single, 'September Rain'.

The track - from the just-announced ‘Sad Girl’ mixtape, out 10th November - coincides with her sold-out UK tour, which includes a night at O2 Academy Islington in London.

Check out the new single below, and catch Cassyette live at the following:

SEPTEMBER
9 Cathouse, Glasgow
12 Cwlb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
14 Leadmill, Sheffield
15 Academy 3, Manchester
19 Engine Rooms, Southampton
20 O2 Academy Islington, London

Sad Girl Tracklist:

Mayhem
Picture Perfect
Take Take Take
Dead Roses
Sad Girl Summer
September Rain
Die Hate Cry
Like That
Sad Girl Acoustic

