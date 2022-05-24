Listen

Her debut project is on the way.

Published: 12:37 pm, May 24, 2022

Cassyette has released three new tracks, including single, 'Sad Girl Summer'.

She's also dropped ‘Dead Roses’ and ‘Mayhem (Acoustic)’, all cuts from her upcoming debut project, due later this year,

“‘Sad Girl Summer’ is about being cheated on," she explains, "It’s a ‘fuck you’ song and I want people to feel empowered by it. Anyone that’s ever been cheated on will understand that hurt. It’s a proper rager in the chorus. I was so fed up at the time I wrote this, and I was so over crying over them. I wrote it over two days and on the first day I felt so depressed, and by the second day I wanted to turn the song around and reclaim the power.

“I wrote ‘Dead Roses’ the day after I wrote Mayhem. I realised the relationship I was in at the time was over and wasn’t what it once was before. The line ‘we’re sleeping on dead roses’ was a metaphor for that and the thorns were the pain I felt realising we had fallen out of love”

On dropping three tracks together, Cassyette adds: “I absolutely love these songs, so much so that I was really torn between putting out something that’s more pop-punk like Sad Girl Summer or a real heavy track like Dead Roses…. in the end I thought, why not just give my fans both and a stripped back version of Mayhem."

Check them all out below.