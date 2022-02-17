Subscribe to Upset
Cassyette is celebrating the start of her UK tour with new single 'Mayhem'

She's going to spend the next week on the road in the UK.
Published: 3:13 pm, February 17, 2022
Cassyette is celebrating the start of her UK tour with new single 'Mayhem'

Cassyette has released a brand new single 'Mayhem', out via her own independent label Devil Land.

The track arrives to coincide with Cassyette's first UK headline tour, which kicks off tonight (Thursday, 17th February) at The Underworld in London.

Talking about the track, Cassyette says: "Over the last year I’ve learnt that nothing good lasts forever and sometimes you have to let things go. I loved him, and he loved me, but after going through so much, it changed things between us and we had too many problems beyond repair. I had that feeling in the pit of my stomach that our time was up, and we both wanted to let go. We had reached the bottom line and my whole world turned upside down.

"I don’t think you ever fully get over heartbreak. We broke each other’s hearts. It feels like Mayhem."

Check it out below, and catch Cassyette live at the following:

FEBRUARY
17 London, The Underworld
18 Bristol, The Louisiana – SOLD OUT
20 Birmingham, The Asylum 2
22 Manchester, The Deaf Institute – SOLD OUT
23 Glasgow, King Tuts
24 Leeds, The Key Club

