Cassyette has shared her Kid Brunswick collab 'Behind Closed Doors', plus news of a UK tour

She'll also be supporting Willow at Camden’s Electric Ballroom this month.

Published: 12:21 pm, December 03, 2021

Cassyette has shared her Kid Brunswick collab, 'Behind Closed Doors'.

The drop arrives alongside details for a UK headline tour for next February, and the news that she'll be supporting Willow at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on 9th December.

She says of the track: "Maybe you’ve been the victim of a one-sided love-affair, maybe you’re the perpetrator. A drunken moment behind closed doors can keep you trapped in a dirty secret. This song is about how it eats away at you. A bit angry, a bit shameful, this song the embodiment of that release when you finally let it out. We all know that feeling of being pent up when you’ve got no one to talk to. Especially if you’re doing something you know you shouldn’t be doing. You never really know what’s going on behind closed doors. Listen to this when you feel muted and scream along."

FEBRUARY



FEBRUARY

17 London, The Underworld

18 Bristol, The Louisiana

20 Birmingham, The Asylum 2

22 Manchester, The Deaf Institute

23 Glasgow, King Tuts

24 Leeds, The Key Club