Feat. lots of nudity.

Published: 12:15 pm, October 05, 2020

Cassels have shared a new video for 'Mink Skin Coat', and rescheduled their upcoming tour.

The duo's latest clip is from second album 'The Perfect Ending', and arrives ahead of their upcoming livestream from The Engine Rooms, which airs on 8th October.

Jim Beck says of the video: “Mink Skin Coat is a song about the fear of intimacy. Specifically, the fear that, by letting yourself be vulnerable with someone, you're inevitably going to expose them to the worst parts of your personality, which may ultimately lead to rejection and disaster.

"As such, I thought it'd be appropriate to get my girlfriend [fashion photographer Chelsea May Jackson] to film a video for the song, not least because she's a very talented photographer and videographer, but also as an exercise in facing my fears and letting myself be vulnerable with the person I'm arguably closest to.

"I gave her complete creative freedom. She decided she wanted to film me naked in a freezing cold studio. Be careful what you wish for.”

catch the band on tour in January and February:



JANUARY

14 Birmingham,Sunflower Lounge

15 Liverpool, Sound Basement

16 Bristol, Crofters Rights

17 Plymouth, Union Corner

30 Sheffield, Record Junkie



FEBRUARY

27 London, Shacklewell Arms