Cassels have shared a new live video, and a load of rescheduled tour dates.
The band's March, April and May run will now take place in September, October and November, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Their new clip meanwhile is for 'All The St John’s Wort In The World', taken from their second album, 'The Perfect Ending'.
Guitarist and vocalist Jim Beck explains: “We were supposed to be touring throughout most of March, April and May, but obviously we had to pull the plug. We were pretty gutted, but it can’t be helped. We’ve used the time at home to finish writing the next record, and we can’t wait to get back out at the end of the year. Watching this video has reminded us how much we miss playing live.”
The live dates read:
SEPTEMBER
10 Liverpool, Sound Basement
12 Sheffield, Network 2
17 Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge
18 Bristol, Crofters Rights
19 Plymouth, Union Corner
OCTOBER
08 London, Shacklewell Arms
09 Blois, Chato'Do
10 La Roche-Sur-Yon, Fuzz'Yon
12 Angers, Joker's Pub
13 Poitiers, Le Cluricaume
14 Lyon, Le Sonic
15 Paris, Supersonic
NOVEMBER
21 Jena, Venue TBA
22 Prague, Underdogs
24 Graz, Cafe' Wolf
25 Vienna, Fluc
26 Nuremberg, Venue TBA
27 Bruxelles, Pilar