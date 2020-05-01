Watch

They're going to hit the road in September.

Published: 5:04 pm, May 01, 2020

Cassels have shared a new live video, and a load of rescheduled tour dates.

The band's March, April and May run will now take place in September, October and November, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Their new clip meanwhile is for 'All The St John’s Wort In The World', taken from their second album, 'The Perfect Ending'.

Guitarist and vocalist Jim Beck explains: “We were supposed to be touring throughout most of March, April and May, but obviously we had to pull the plug. We were pretty gutted, but it can’t be helped. We’ve used the time at home to finish writing the next record, and we can’t wait to get back out at the end of the year. Watching this video has reminded us how much we miss playing live.”

The live dates read:



SEPTEMBER

10 Liverpool, Sound Basement

12 Sheffield, Network 2

17 Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge

18 Bristol, Crofters Rights

19 Plymouth, Union Corner



OCTOBER

08 London, Shacklewell Arms

09 Blois, Chato'Do

10 La Roche-Sur-Yon, Fuzz'Yon

12 Angers, Joker's Pub

13 Poitiers, Le Cluricaume

14 Lyon, Le Sonic

15 Paris, Supersonic



NOVEMBER

21 Jena, Venue TBA

22 Prague, Underdogs

24 Graz, Cafe' Wolf

25 Vienna, Fluc

26 Nuremberg, Venue TBA

27 Bruxelles, Pilar