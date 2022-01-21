Listen

It's taken from new album ‘A Gut Feeling’, set for release on 4th February 2022 via God Unknown Records.

Published: 1:44 pm, January 21, 2022

Cassels have released a new single, ‘Beth’s Recurring Dream’.

Speaking about the track, the duo say: “Hope can be both a tonic and an affliction. It can help make a bad situation bearable, but at the same time can also keep you trapped in that same bad situation. That’s what this song is about, amongst other things.”

‘Beth’s Recurring Dream’ follows on from previous singles ‘Mr Henderson Coughs’ and ‘Charlie Goes Skiing’ in previewing new album ‘A Gut Feeling’, set for release on 4th February 2022 via God Unknown Records.

The band are set to hit the road next month. You can find their tour dates after the jump, and check out 'Beth's Recurring Dream' below.