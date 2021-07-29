Listen

Check out new single 'Mr Henderson Coughs' now.

Published: 10:18 am, July 29, 2021

Cassels have announced a new single, album and tour.

The band will release their full-length 'A Gut Feeling' in early 2022, teased with lead single 'Mr Henderson Coughs', which you can check out below.

"I found that setting myself the brief of writing character pieces offered a nice way of sneaking quite personal things into the songs without being explicitly autobiographical," says guitarist and vocalist Jim.

"I think writing can be a great way of unearthing hang ups and becoming acquainted with your own anxieties. In the case of this album, I found an additional pleasure in exploring these anxieties through the vehicle of third person narratives."

The tour will visit:



FEBRUARY

03 Margate, Elsewhere

04 Bristol, Crofters Rights

05 Liverpool, Jimmy’s

06 Newcastle, Bobiks

08 Glasgow, Broadcast

09 Leeds, Bleach

10 Cardiff, The Moon

11 Oxford, Florence Park Community Centre

12 Birmingham, The Victoria

19 London, The Victoria