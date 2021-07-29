Subscribe to Upset
Check out new single 'Mr Henderson Coughs' now.
Published: 10:18 am, July 29, 2021
Cassels have announced a new single, album and tour.

The band will release their full-length 'A Gut Feeling' in early 2022, teased with lead single 'Mr Henderson Coughs', which you can check out below.

"I found that setting myself the brief of writing character pieces offered a nice way of sneaking quite personal things into the songs without being explicitly autobiographical," says guitarist and vocalist Jim.

"I think writing can be a great way of unearthing hang ups and becoming acquainted with your own anxieties. In the case of this album, I found an additional pleasure in exploring these anxieties through the vehicle of third person narratives."

The tour will visit:

FEBRUARY
03 Margate, Elsewhere
04 Bristol, Crofters Rights
05 Liverpool, Jimmy’s
06 Newcastle, Bobiks
08 Glasgow, Broadcast
09 Leeds, Bleach
10 Cardiff, The Moon
11 Oxford, Florence Park Community Centre
12 Birmingham, The Victoria
19 London, The Victoria

